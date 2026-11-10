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Home / Bathinda / Goods worth lakhs gutted in Bathinda shop fire

Goods worth lakhs gutted in Bathinda shop fire

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:43 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Firefighters try to douse a blaze at a shop on Mall Road in Bathinda on Sunday.
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A fire broke out at an optical shop on Mall Road here on Diwali night, destroying goods and equipment worth lakhs of rupees. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The shop had been closed for the night when the fire broke out. The flames soon engulfed goods and equipment kept inside.

After receiving information, the Fire Department team rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. The extent of the loss was yet to be assessed.

Meanwhile, a shop caught fire in Sardulgarh during Diwali celebrations. A motorcycle parked inside a house in Nagpal Nagari in Malout in Muktsar district also caught fire. In Mansa, a fire broke out near Tinkoni. In Muktsar town, a car caught fire in Godia Press Street.

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