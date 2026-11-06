Groom, kin land in trouble over no-show baraat in Faridkot

A Faridkot resident has alleged that the groom’s family demanded dowry after his daughter’s marriage was fixed and then failed to bring the ‘baraat’ on the appointed day, despite all arrangements having been made. The police have booked six persons, including the groom.

A case has been registered under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 133, 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act at the Sadar police station, Faridkot, on the complaint of Sukhmander Singh of Kaler village.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, his daughter’s marriage was fixed with Amanjot Singh. The betrothal ceremony was held on February 1 at a dhaba-cum-palace in Pakka village, and the wedding was scheduled for November 4.

Advertisement

He alleged that after some time the groom’s family began demanding Rs 10 lakh and 4 ‘tolas’ of gold in dowry, and said they would not bring the ‘baraat’ if the demand was not met. The complainant said he had already spent money on the betrothal and other ceremonies, made all preparations for the wedding, distributed invitation cards and hosted relatives who had arrived for the occasion. The groom’s side did not turn up on November 4, he alleged.

The accused named in the FIR are groom Amanjot Singh, his parents Shamsher Singh and Sukhjeet Kaur, sister Manjot Kaur, and match mediators Jagseer Singh and his wife Sukhjeet Kaur. The first four are residents of Wahke village in Ferozepur district and are presently living in Sangojla in Kapurthala. The other two belong to Shakoor village in Ferozepur.