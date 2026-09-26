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Home / Bathinda / Gulab Sidhu firing case: Moosewala's former manager Shaganpreet's father arrested

Gulab Sidhu firing case: Moosewala's former manager Shaganpreet's father arrested

The arrest was made from Khanna in Ludhiana district after Khanna police produced him in a court there in connection with another case registered in the district

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 04:06 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Saudagar Singh, father of Shaganpreet
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The Barnala police have arrested Saudagar Singh, father of Shaganpreet Singh, former manager of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, in connection with the recent firing at Punjabi singer-actor Gulab Sidhu's residence at Pharwahi village on the outskirts of Barnala.

The arrest was made from Khanna in Ludhiana district after Khanna police produced him in a court there in connection with another case registered in the district.

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His arrest comes days after the Barnala police claimed to have arrested nine persons, including two alleged shooters, all youngsters and residents of Sangrur district, in the case.

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Talking to The Tribune, Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said, "Shaganpreet and his father Saudagar Singh's role came to light during the investigation. Saudagar Singh was arrested on Thursday in connection with the firing at Gulab Sidhu's residence. Since we are trying to arrest some more persons, we did not share the details with the media. We are still working on the case."

Saudagar is a resident of Chari village in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

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Notably, three masked motorcycle-borne youths had come and two of them opened at least six rounds of fire at the main gate of Gulab Sidhu’s residence around 1.30 am on the intervening night of September 12 and 13.

No one was injured, though bullets hit the gate, a tractor parked in the porch and the outer wall of the kitchen.

Six empty .30-bore shells were recovered from the spot. Two purported audio clips in which gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal claimed responsibility for the attack had also surfaced.

The Barnala SSP said Shaganpreet's family members had been arrested by the Khanna police in some cases in the past.

Shaganpreet is wanted by Mohali police in Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera's murder in 2021, and is believed to be in Australia.

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