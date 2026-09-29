Gulab Sidhu firing case: Moosewala’s former manager’s father sent to judicial custody

A Barnala court on Tuesday sent the father of Shaganpreet Singh, former manager of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the firing at singer Gulab Sidhu’s residence, a police officer said.

The accused, Saudagar Singh, around 65, was arrested from Khanna in Ludhiana district on Friday after he was produced before a court there in another case. He is the 10th person arrested in the Gulab Sidhu firing case.

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Shaganpreet, who is wanted by the Mohali police in the 2021 murder case of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera and is believed to be in Australia, has also been nominated in the firing case.

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Earlier, the Barnala police had arrested nine persons, including two alleged shooters, and recovered weapons, including two Zigana pistols, in the Gulab Sidhu firing case.

Three masked motorcycle-borne youths had fired at least six rounds at Gulab Sidhu’s residence at Pharwahi village on the outskirts of Barnala on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. No one was injured.