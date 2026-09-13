Three unidentified bike-borne youths with their faces covered opened at least six rounds of fire at the main gate of Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s residence at Pharwahi village on the outskirts of Barnala town late Saturday night.

CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral on social media. In one such video, three assailants are seen riding a bike. The driver appears to be recording the incident, while the other two are seen opening fire with their left hands.

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No one was injured in the firing, but the bullets struck the main gate of the house, leaving visible marks.

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Gulab was not present at the residence when the incident occurred. The singer is currently abroad in connection with his programmes.

Gulab was one of the close friends of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

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Gulab had received threats and extortion demands in the past.

Meanwhile, a purported audio of gangster Doni Bal taking responsibility for the attack has gone viral on social media.

In the audio, it is claimed that Gulab Sidhu is cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s name. “He has been attending the weddings of the friends of those who killed Sidhu. He could not hear our phone ringing. We have given him a little sense. We just rang the doorbell with this,” the audio claims.

The police are investigating the incident. “We have started an investigation. As of now, there is no confirmation whether any gang was involved in the attack. Gulab's family members were inside the house when the firing took place, and all are safe,” said Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam.

Gulab has been provided two security personnel by the Punjab Police.

In January this year, a sarpanch, along with two alleged associates, was arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Gulab Sidhu and running an extortion racket targeting celebrities and businessmen. The police had recovered a .32-bore pistol, three live cartridges, a dummy pistol and a car from the accused.

Gulab's song on the sarpanches had created a controversy at that time.