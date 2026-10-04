Harsimrat Badal congratulates Asian Games gold medallist Baljeet Kaur

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday interacted with Asian Games gold medallist and Indian hockey player Baljeet Kaur via video call and congratulated her on bringing laurels to Punjab and the country.

The interaction took place during a Nanhi Chhaan event in Badal village, where Harsimrat distributed sewing machines to 34 young women and certificates to women trained in embroidery.

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The interaction was facilitated by SAD leader Kanchanpreet Kaur, who had visited Baljeet Kaur in her native village in Tarn Taran and felicitated the sportsperson.

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Harsimrat said Baljeet's achievements were an inspiration to young women, particularly those from rural Punjab. She said the success of sportspersons from the state demonstrated that women could excel at the international level when provided with opportunities and support.

“Baljeet Kaur has shown the world what the daughters of Punjab are capable of achieving when given the opportunity and support,” Harsimrat said.

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She congratulated Baljeet on her achievement and wished her success in her future sporting career. She also reiterated her commitment to initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting sporting talent in Punjab.