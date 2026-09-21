Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday launched a campaign demanding justice for the “Maawan-Dheeyan” (mothers and daughters) of Punjab, alleging that the drug menace had reached every village under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

Addressing women’s gatherings at Rampura Phul and Nathana, Harsimrat urged them to channel the spirit of Mai Bhago to dismantle the alleged nexus between AAP leaders and the police.

Advertisement

She subsequently led protest marches to submit memorandums to executive magistrates, addressed to the Governor.

Advertisement

The memorandum demanded a time-bound probe into bribery allegations involving the suppression of rape cases, effective rehabilitation for drug-affected families and justice in cases of alleged police atrocities.

Harsimrat claimed synthetic drugs were now being “home delivered” and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing the state while prioritising self-promotion.

Advertisement

Harsimrat asserted that drug trafficking would end only with the SAD’s return to power. She promised strict legislation providing for 10-year non-bailable terms for traffickers, along with expanded social welfare schemes.