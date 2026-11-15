Harsimrat blames Capt for failing to curb drugs

SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday accused former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of betraying the women of Punjab by promising to eradicate drugs within four weeks but failing to deliver. She also alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was pushing the state deeper into the drug crisis.

Addressing a women’s congregation at Nihal Singh Wala town of Moga, she said both leaders had made promises to end the drug menace but had failed to fulfil those. “The AAP government is presiding over a war against the youth of Punjab instead of fighting a war against drugs,” she said, holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally accountable for allegedly giving a fresh lease of life to the drug trade.

Harsimrat urged members of the ‘Mawan Dhiyan Di Fauj’ to enrol 10 to 15 more families each over the next two months and strengthen village-level groups to keep drug traffickers away. She said SAD had launched the initiative through the formation of the Mai Bhago Di Fauj, whose members had constituted village ‘jathas’ to take on the drug menace.

“Lakhs of mothers are mourning the loss of their sons, but the Chief Minister is busy in a poster war proclaiming the end of drugs in Punjab,” she said.

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Questioning the AAP government’s claims, she asked why no major druglord had been arrested and no ‘chitta’ manufacturing unit busted during its tenure. She alleged that the government had targeted whistleblowers, instead of acting against those involved in drug trafficking.

Claiming that Punjab had recorded the highest number of drug-trafficking cases nationally and the second-highest number of drug overdose deaths under the AAP regime, she accused the government of destroying an entire generation of youth.

Harsimrat said the SAD was committed to eliminating the drug menace. She promised that, if voted to power, the party would constitute a special task force headed by a woman DGP to act against the drug mafia. Members of the Mai Bhago Di Fauj would be asked to maintain records of drug sellers and those allegedly providing them shelter.

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She also announced a proposed rehabilitation programme for drug addicts, including skill training to help them rebuild their lives. SAD, she said, would bring in a law to deny bail to drug offenders for 10 years, seize their properties and compensate their victims.

Appealing to the people to support SAD, she alleged that parties from Delhi had failed Punjab and pushed it into an era of drugs and gangster culture.