Harsimrat launches ‘Mai Bhago Maawan-Dheeyan Di Fauj’ against drug menace in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday launched the ‘Mai Bhago Maawan-Dheeyan Di Fauj’ from Muktsar, the historic land associated with Mai Bhago, as part of the second phase of her anti-drug campaign.

The initiative aims to identify drug traffickers, peddlers and their alleged patrons across the state. She promised stringent action against those identified if the SAD returned to power.

Advertisement

She also released a form for the purpose and urged women to provide details, including the names of alleged traffickers, peddlers and those patronising them.

Advertisement

Harsimrat said the forms would be forwarded to a special anti-drug task force headed by a woman DGP. Those unable to fill the form could give a missed call at 8595170170, she said.

Urging women to form groups in every village and locality, Harsimrat said the next SAD government would introduce a law providing for 10 years’ imprisonment without bail for those involved in the drug trade.

Advertisement

She appealed to women to rise above political affiliations, saying the drug menace could affect every family. “The fire consuming your neighbours can one day engulf your house also,” she said, adding, “Maawan-Dheeyan di lalkar, band karegi nashe da vyapar. (The call of mothers and daughters will stop the drug trade).”

Harsimrat also targeted the AAP government, alleging corruption and questioning its handling of women centric welfare promises. She alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised women Rs 60,000 (Rs 1,000 per month) but was releasing the amount in instalments of Rs 3,000.

She further announced that a special commission would be constituted if the SAD returned to power to probe alleged corruption during the AAP government and recover the money, if found to have been misappropriated.

SAD’s former Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and Istri Akali Dal president Hargobind Kaur were among those present.