Harsimrat shares AIIMS post-mortem report, claims it points to drug overdose in Mansa man Daljit’s death

Senior SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal on Tuesday night shared the post-mortem report of Daljit Singh, a 32-year-old marginal farmer from Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, claiming that it supported the family's contention that he had died of a drug overdose.

Sharing a copy of the report on X, Harsimrat said the mention of morphine and benzodiazepines in the report established that Daljit had died due to a drug overdose.

She accused the state government and the police of trying to portray his death as a murder and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

She also questioned the police action in allegedly taking custody of Daljit's body and the alleged failure to act against drug suppliers in the area.

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The report shared by Harsimrat pertains to the first post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS, Bathinda, on October 28. A second post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Daljit was found dead under mysterious circumstances on October 27 on the outskirts of his village. While a majority of members in his family maintained that he had died of a drug overdose, the police registered a murder case on the statement of his father Jarnail Singh. His sister later approached the high court seeking a fresh post-mortem examination at PGIMER and a CBI probe.

Following the High Court's directions, Daljit was cremated at Bhamme Kalan on November 5.

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The state government has already announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family and a government job for Daljit's wife at the Deputy Commissioner's office.