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Home / Bathinda / Haryana CM Saini bats for ‘double-engine govt’ in Punjab, targets AAP over governance

Haryana CM Saini bats for ‘double-engine govt’ in Punjab, targets AAP over governance

Invokes Sikh legacy, questions state government’s record amid controversy over CM Mann

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:16 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with BJP leaders in Muktsar on Wednesday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday urged the public to bring a “double-engine government” in Punjab, asserting that the state needed “mukti” (freedom) from false promises, mounting debt, corruption, drug abuse and remote-control politics. Addressing a BJP workers’ meeting here, Saini claimed that only a BJP government in the state could ensure development on the lines of neighbouring Haryana.

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 Wearing a saffron turban and a saffron robe of honour, Saini began his address by paying tributes to the 40 ‘Muktas’ (liberated ones) and Mai Bhago, recalling their sacrifice and unwavering faith in Guru Gobind Singh. He highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre government for the Sikh community and questioned the current state of affairs in Punjab.

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 In an indirect attack on his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is embroiled in a controversy over a purported viral video allegedly showing him in an objectionable act, Saini said, “Some people are trying to cover up their shortcomings by manipulating reports. The Sikh Gurus bestowed countless blessings upon us and gave us this rich spiritual and cultural legacy. We cannot even imagine disrespecting or diminishing their contribution. They are the crown on our heads, and it is the duty of every Panthic person to honour and protect that legacy. Governments come and go, but history remains. What history has Punjab witnessed under these governments? What legacy have they created? I ask the people to reflect on this.”

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 The meeting was organised by former Panchkula Municipal Council president Manveer Kaur Gill, whose in-laws belong to Barkandi village here, and the party’s Muktsar district unit.

 Describing Punjab and Haryana as states bound by a shared heritage, language and culture, Saini said he had come to Muktsar “as a younger brother and well-wisher”. He expressed concern over the condition of Punjab and criticised successive Congress and AAP governments, alleging that they had failed to address key issues affecting farmers, youth and women.

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 Saini said Haryana was the first state to procure all farmers’ crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He cited schemes such as compensation for crop losses, the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’, Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women, subsidised LPG cylinders and social security pensions.

 Promising similar welfare measures in Punjab if the BJP forms the government, Saini alleged that the present dispensation was focused on “talks and jokes rather than governance”. He also raised concerns over unemployment, law and order, and the spread of drugs among youth, claiming that a BJP government would address these issues effectively and put Punjab on the path of development.

 Former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar was also among those addressed the gathering.

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