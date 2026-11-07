Haryana man hacked to death on Bathinda-Sirsa border; 6 booked

A Haryana resident was allegedly hacked to death with an axe near Pathrala village on the Bathinda-Sirsa border on Friday. Victim Kuldeep Singh was on his way to appear in a case of assault at the Talwandi Sabo court when he was attacked.

According to the police, three occupants of a car chased Kuldeep’s car while he was travelling from Masitan village towards Bathinda with an associate.

The assailants intercepted his car near Pathrala village. Kuldeep fled towards nearby fields to save himself, but the attackers chased him and repeatedly struck him on the head with an axe, killing him on the spot.

The police said preliminary investigations pointed to an old rivalry. Kuldeep had allegedly murdered Gursewak Singh of Masitan village over a year ago and was recently released on bail.

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The police have booked six persons, including a woman, and some unidentified persons. Raids are underway to arrest the accused.