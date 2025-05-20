‘He died for the country’: Mother refuses to immerse ashes until Agniveer declared martyr

The mother of Agniveer Akashdeep Singh, a young soldier who died in Jammu and Kashmir last week, has refused to perform his final rites until the government declares him a martyr.

Advertisement

Akashdeep, a resident of Kothe Chahal village in Faridkot district, was killed by a bullet while on duty under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

His mother, Karamjit Kaur, said she fainted when her son’s body arrived home and later found out that he was not given martyr status.

Advertisement

"He gave his life for the country, but the government is not giving him the respect he deserves," she said. “Until they declare him a martyr, I will not immerse his ashes. ”

She also demanded the government cancel the Agnipath scheme, which she believes puts the lives of young soldiers at risk.

Advertisement

The scheme allows youth to serve in the military for only four years, and critics say it does not offer the same benefits or recognition as regular Army service.

The family's protest has drawn attention and support from many in the community, with calls growing for the government to recognise Akashdeep Singh as a martyr.

She also claimed that promises made by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences to start an award in her son's name and provide lifelong free medical care to the family had not been communicated to them officially. “We only heard about it through the media. No one from the administration or government has contacted us so far,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Akashdeep’s relative Daljit Kaur said denying martyr status to someone who laid down his life for the nation was deeply unjust. “Such negligence will discourage other youth like Akashdeep from joining the forces. If this continues, we will escalate this struggle to the state level,” she warned.

The controversy surrounding Agniveer Akashdeep’s recognition comes at a time when the Agnipath scheme itself is under intense scrutiny, with critics raising concerns about the lack of post-service benefits and recognition for young recruits who die in service.