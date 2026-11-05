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Home / Bathinda / Sweetmeat shops under scanner ahead of Diwali in Moga

Sweetmeat shops under scanner ahead of Diwali in Moga

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Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 05:04 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Officials of the Health Department during an inspection in Moga.
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With the demand for sweets rising ahead of Diwali, the Health Department has stepped up its vigil against food adulteration in Moga. Food Safety wing teams are inspecting sweet shops, halwai establishments and sweet manufacturing units, focusing particularly on synthetic khoya, adulterated paneer and other milk products brought into the district from outside.

Food Inspector Yogesh Goyal said some shopkeepers might use inferior-quality raw materials to maximise profits during the festive season. Samples of milk, khoya, paneer, desi ghee and food colours are being collected and sent to laboratories for testing, he said.

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During the inspections, several shops and manufacturing units were found to be maintaining poor hygiene standards. Sweets were being kept uncovered at some places, old cooking oil was being used at others, and some workers did not have medical fitness certificates.

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According to departmental figures, 342 food samples were collected in the district between January 1 and October 27. Of the 290 reports received so far, 112 samples, or about 39 per cent, were found to be substandard, unsafe or misbranded.

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