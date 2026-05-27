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Home / Bathinda / Health Unions protest against Talwandi Sabo SMO, SHO in Bathinda

Health Unions protest against Talwandi Sabo SMO, SHO in Bathinda

OPD services hit as employees allege misconduct, wastage of government medicines

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:28 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Protest against the Talwandi Sabo SMO outside the Civil Surgeon's office in Bathinda on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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Various health department unions staged a protest outside the Civil Surgeon’s office here on Wednesday, completely halting OPD services. The agitation was launched against Talwandi Sabo Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Ravi Kant and the local SHO, who has been accused of high-handedness against protesting employees.

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A large number of leaders from employees’, labourers’ and farmers’ organisations participated in the demonstration.

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Addressing the gathering, union leaders Gagandeep Singh Bhullar, Gurjinder Singh Aulakh, Manish Kumar and Rajesh Kumar said today’s protest was a continuation of the agitation launched at Talwandi Sabo Hospital on May 25.

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The leaders alleged that the SMO had been misbehaving with the staff and causing severe wastage of government medicines.

“On one hand, common people are struggling to get basic medicines, while on the other, government drug supplies are being deliberately destroyed in the hospital,” the union leaders claimed.

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They further alleged that a batch of government medicines was recently found dumped in the Lasara drain, while standard medicines were allegedly being illegally burnt inside the Civil Hospital premises.

The leaders highlighted what they termed as the administration’s double standards, stating that while lower-level employees face immediate departmental action for minor lapses, top officials are often shielded.

Following the intense protest outside the Civil Surgeon’s office on Wednesday, a consensus was reached between the Health Department administration and union representatives.

It was decided that the Talwandi Sabo SMO would be sent on forced leave until June 2. His transfer out of Talwandi Sabo would be officially processed once the Model Code of Conduct comes to an end.

The health department unions have also sent a formal letter to the SSP Bathinda, demanding strict action against the local SHO for his alleged high-handed behaviour.

The protesting organisations warned the administration that if the agreed decisions are not implemented by June 2, they would resume their indefinite agitation.

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