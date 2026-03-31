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Home / Bathinda / Heavy rain, hail damage crops in Fazilka, Muktsar and Bathinda

Heavy rain, hail damage crops in Fazilka, Muktsar and Bathinda

Farmers are experiencing deep anxiety as unseasonal rains threaten crops just before peak harvesting season set to begin on April 13

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:56 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed Abohar and surrounding villages on Tuesday afternoon.
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Heavy rain, accompanied by a hailstorm, lashed parts of Fazilka, Muktsar, and Bathinda districts on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of significant damage to wheat and other crops.

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The surrounding villages also experienced rain and hailstorms. Villages in the Abohar region—including Bazidpur Kattianwali, Balluana, Gaddandob, and Dhani Chirag—witnessed intense hailstorms. Farmers are experiencing deep anxiety as unseasonal rains threaten crops just before the peak harvesting season, which is set to begin around April 13.

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Farmers’ leaders Sukhjinder Rajan and Sona Sandhu said the hailstorm has struck not merely the crops, but the farmers themselves. They noted that farmers in the Abohar region have yet to recover from the crop losses sustained last year, and many have not even received compensation for their damaged produce. They feared that if such heavy rains and hailstorms persisted, the farming community would face the threat of severe financial ruin.

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According to the weather department, more rain is expected in the coming days.

Jagjit Singh, a farmer from Gandhar village in Muktsar district, said the hail would prove disastrous for crops. Agriculture Department officials said they were gathering details about the rain and hail in the region.

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