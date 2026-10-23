Held captive in Malaysia for 2 years, Faridkot woman returns home

A young woman from Sangrahur village in Faridkot, who was allegedly held captive for about two years in Malaysia after travelling there in search of employment, has returned home safely following the intervention of Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

Simarjit Kaur, 25, had gone to Malaysia after paying Rs 1.5 lakh to an agent, only to fall victim to fraud and confinement. Her father and husband are daily wagers. Her three-year-old child had been staying with the woman’s mother in Sangrahur during her absence.

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Khalsa said he learnt about the matter when the woman’s family approached him and narrated the entire incident during his visit to the village a few days ago. According to the family, she was being held captive and was not allowed to speak to other family members in Punjab over the phone.

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The MP said he wrote to the Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia, who took up the matter with the local police authorities. Following this, the woman was rescued and sent back to her family. She has now reunited with her relatives in Faridkot.

The MP urged youths and families seeking employment overseas to thoroughly verify job agents to avoid falling prey to fraudulent travel scams.