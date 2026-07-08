DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / High alert in Punjab's Moga after low-intensity blast at Sadar police station

High alert in Punjab's Moga after low-intensity blast at Sadar police station

According to sources, suspects riding on the Moga-Ferozepur highway allegedly hurled an explosive device — suspected to be a hand grenade — at the police station building from outside before fleeing

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 08:25 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Breaking hours of official silence, Gurbans Singh Bains, officiating SSP, Moga, confirmed the incident. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A high alert has been sounded across Moga district after an explosion rocked the Sadar police station on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area.

Advertisement

According to sources, suspects riding on the Moga-Ferozepur highway allegedly hurled an explosive device — suspected to be a hand grenade — at the police station building from outside before fleeing.

Advertisement

Breaking hours of official silence, Gurbans Singh Bains, officiating SSP, Moga, confirmed the incident. Speaking to The Tribune, SSP Bains said it was a “low-intensity blast” and assured that specialised forensic teams are probing the site from all angles. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties and no major structural damage.

Advertisement

Immediately after the blast, senior police officials rushed to the spot to secure the area. Given the gravity of an attack on a key law enforcement establishment, the main gates of the Sadar police station have been closed to the public and the premises cordoned off.

A forensic science team was called in. Experts are examining the entrance, compound perimeter, and the area facing the highway to collect shrapnel, explosive residue, and other technical evidence to determine the nature of the device used.

Advertisement

Security has been strengthened at all key installations, government buildings, and entry-exit points along the Moga-Ferozepur road. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the highway to identify the suspects. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts