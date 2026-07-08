A high alert has been sounded across Moga district after an explosion rocked the Sadar police station on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area.

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According to sources, suspects riding on the Moga-Ferozepur highway allegedly hurled an explosive device — suspected to be a hand grenade — at the police station building from outside before fleeing.

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Breaking hours of official silence, Gurbans Singh Bains, officiating SSP, Moga, confirmed the incident. Speaking to The Tribune, SSP Bains said it was a “low-intensity blast” and assured that specialised forensic teams are probing the site from all angles. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties and no major structural damage.

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Immediately after the blast, senior police officials rushed to the spot to secure the area. Given the gravity of an attack on a key law enforcement establishment, the main gates of the Sadar police station have been closed to the public and the premises cordoned off.

A forensic science team was called in. Experts are examining the entrance, compound perimeter, and the area facing the highway to collect shrapnel, explosive residue, and other technical evidence to determine the nature of the device used.

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Security has been strengthened at all key installations, government buildings, and entry-exit points along the Moga-Ferozepur road. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the highway to identify the suspects. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.