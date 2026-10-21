Hours after Amit Shah’s Punjab visit, CBI team reaches Mansa to probe Jhota murder

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at their residence in Mansa on Tuesday, a five-member CBI team reached the town and initiated the investigation into the murder case.

Also read: Hours ahead of HM visit, Punjab hands over Jhota murder probe to CBI

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The team reached the Mansa City-2 police station on Tuesday midnight and took possession of the records related to the case from the local police.

The team, reportedly from Delhi, comprised five members, including two officers.

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Mansa DSP (Headquarters) Pushpinder Singh, who met the CBI team, said, “FIR No. 269, registered at the Mansa City-2 police station, pertains to this case. At the family’s demand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed that the case be investigated by the CBI. The CBI team arrived here to take up the investigation. We will support the team.”

The development came barely eight hours after Shah met Jhota’s family on Tuesday and demanded for justice. During the meeting, the Union Home Minister reportedly asked the family to wait for 24 hours for action and assured them that the investigation would be completed within 120 days.

Notably, Chief Minister Mann had, on Tuesday morning, just a few hours before Shah’s visit to Punjab, announced the decision to hand over the probe into the murder to the CBI. In a post on X, Mann said the state government stood firmly with Jhota’s father and family in their fight against drugs. He added that the decision to hand over the case to the CBI had been taken in response to the family’s demand.

Jhota was allegedly shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident was streamed live on his Facebook page. The murder triggered widespread protests, with residents and activists demanding a thorough probe and action against those allegedly involved in the drug trade.

The family had been demanding a CBI probe into the killing and the alleged nexus between drug smugglers the police and political representatives, while their other demands included resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds; the resignation of Punjab DGP; post-mortem examination of Jhota’s body by a panel of senior doctors from PGIMER in Chandigarh, with the family’s consent; ; installation of a statue of Jhota at the shop where he was shot dead; dismissal of Mansa’s two SHOs, the DSP and the Drug Inspector; establishment of a trauma centre at Khiala Kalan village here in Jhota’s name; trial of the accused in a fast-track court and exemplary punishment; treatment of those four injured in the firing incident at a leading medical institution at government expense and immediate compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each injured person.

Two parallel protest are underway in Mansa since October 13 - one at Tinkoni near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence on Barnala-Sirsa Road, while the other at the Civil Hospital to prevent the administration or the police from conducting the cremation forcibly.

The state had witnessed a bandh on October 15 in this regard.

Notably, four accused, including the chemist Ashwani Kumar, who is the main accused in this case; his wife Neelam Rani; a cousin Parveen Garg; and an employee Laddi have been arrested, and all are currently on police remand. The pistol used to commit the murder has also been recovered, said the police.

So far, Inspector Beant Kaur, SHO of the City-2 police station, has been suspended.

Four others were injured along with Jhota in the firing incident, and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the state.