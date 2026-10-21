DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Hours after Amit Shah’s Punjab visit, CBI team reaches Mansa to probe Jhota murder

Hours after Amit Shah’s Punjab visit, CBI team reaches Mansa to probe Jhota murder

The team reached Mansa City-2 police station on Tuesday midnight and took possession of records related to the case from local police

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:56 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A CBI team visits the Mansa City-2 police station around midnight on Tuesday. The team, reportedly from Delhi, comprised five members, including two officers.
Advertisement

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at their residence in Mansa on Tuesday, a five-member CBI team reached the town and initiated the investigation into the murder case.

Also read: Hours ahead of HM visit, Punjab hands over Jhota murder probe to CBI

Advertisement

Voices against drugs not safe under AAP: Shah meets families of victims in Punjab

Advertisement

The team reached the Mansa City-2 police station on Tuesday midnight and took possession of the records related to the case from the local police.

The team, reportedly from Delhi, comprised five members, including two officers.

Advertisement

Mansa DSP (Headquarters) Pushpinder Singh, who met the CBI team, said, “FIR No. 269, registered at the Mansa City-2 police station, pertains to this case. At the family’s demand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed that the case be investigated by the CBI. The CBI team arrived here to take up the investigation. We will support the team.”

The development came barely eight hours after Shah met Jhota’s family on Tuesday and demanded for justice. During the meeting, the Union Home Minister reportedly asked the family to wait for 24 hours for action and assured them that the investigation would be completed within 120 days.

Notably, Chief Minister Mann had, on Tuesday morning, just a few hours before Shah’s visit to Punjab, announced the decision to hand over the probe into the murder to the CBI. In a post on X, Mann said the state government stood firmly with Jhota’s father and family in their fight against drugs. He added that the decision to hand over the case to the CBI had been taken in response to the family’s demand.

Jhota was allegedly shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident was streamed live on his Facebook page. The murder triggered widespread protests, with residents and activists demanding a thorough probe and action against those allegedly involved in the drug trade.

The family had been demanding a CBI probe into the killing and the alleged nexus between drug smugglers the police and political representatives, while their other demands included resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds; the resignation of Punjab DGP; post-mortem examination of Jhota’s body by a panel of senior doctors from PGIMER in Chandigarh, with the family’s consent; ; installation of a statue of Jhota at the shop where he was shot dead; dismissal of Mansa’s two SHOs, the DSP and the Drug Inspector; establishment of a trauma centre at Khiala Kalan village here in Jhota’s name; trial of the accused in a fast-track court and exemplary punishment; treatment of those four injured in the firing incident at a leading medical institution at government expense and immediate compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each injured person.

Two parallel protest are underway in Mansa since October 13 - one at Tinkoni near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence on Barnala-Sirsa Road, while the other at the Civil Hospital to prevent the administration or the police from conducting the cremation forcibly.

The state had witnessed a bandh on October 15 in this regard.

Notably, four accused, including the chemist Ashwani Kumar, who is the main accused in this case; his wife Neelam Rani; a cousin Parveen Garg; and an employee Laddi have been arrested, and all are currently on police remand. The pistol used to commit the murder has also been recovered, said the police.

So far, Inspector Beant Kaur, SHO of the City-2 police station, has been suspended.

Four others were injured along with Jhota in the firing incident, and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts