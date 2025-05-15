How Punjab is fighting child marriage; 8 foiled in Muktsar in 2 years

As many as eight child marriages were stopped in Muktsar district over the past two financial years.

Talking to The Tribune, Shivani Nagpal, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Muktsar, said that they received information about these cases and took immediate action.

“Most of the complaints came from the Child Helpline or school teachers. We were able to stop all of them in time,” she claimed.

The DCPO further shared that all eight cases involved families of migrant workers, not local residents.

“In some migrant communities, it is common to marry off children at an early age. But we are working hard to change this,” she added.

In one case, a 14-year-old girl informed her teacher in January this year that her parents were planning her wedding.

The teacher reported it, and the team intervened quickly. The team not only stops the weddings but also speaks with the families to help them understand why child marriage is harmful. It also connects families with government support services, if needed.

To help prevent child marriages, the government has appointed principals of Government Senior Secondary Schools and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers.