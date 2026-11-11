‘If Congress gets fewer than 75 seats, change my name’: MP Amar Singh

“If Congress gets fewer than 75 seats, change my name,” said Congress manifesto committee chairman and MP Amar Singh in Bathinda on Wednesday, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Responding to questions about the party’s chances, Amar Singh said Congress leaders always remained among the public and the committee had interacted with people to understand their demands. “We will give the people whatever they want. Congress will definitely form the government,” he asserted.

The Congress manifesto committee, headed by Amar Singh and co-chaired by MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, held consultations with representatives of various sections of society in Bathinda. The meeting, organised under the leadership of District Congress (Urban) president Rajan Garg and Bathinda (Rural) president Pritam Singh Kotbhai, saw participation from representatives and constituency in-charges of six districts — Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Mansa, Faridkot and Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, Aujla said the committee had received more than 150 demands and suggestions from farmers, labourers, employees, contractual workers, traders and other sections of society.

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“Law and order and drugs are major issues here. People spoke to us about their businesses and families. Several businessmen are even ready to leave their businesses and the state,” Aujla said. He added that traders had primarily raised concerns over security and safety.

The Congress leaders said the party’s manifesto would address the concerns of every section of society and that all promises would be fulfilled if the party formed the government.

The Congress leaders claimed that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had borrowed the promise of providing electricity to traders at Rs 5 per unit from the Congress’ 2017 election manifesto. They added that the Congress would offer traders even greater relief if voted to power.

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On financial assistance schemes for women, the leaders rejected claims that the benefits would be discontinued, saying a Congress government would continue and enhance them.

The Congress leaders also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of creating divisions in society in the name of religion. They said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had described the 1984 anti-Sikh violence as unfortunate in her recently launched book, but alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was politicising the issue for electoral gains. They further asserted that the BJP should dispel any misconception that it would receive electoral support in Punjab.

Former minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former MLAs Hardial Kamboj, Kulbir Singh Zira and Prakash Singh Bhatti, and several other Congress leaders were present.