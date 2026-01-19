Illegal drug unit sealed in Bathinda; police recover nearly 3.5 lakh pills

Muktsar police on Monday claimed to have sealed an illegal pharmaceutical manufacturing unit operating on Mansa Road in Bathinda, following an investigation into a drug case, leading to the seizure of nearly 3.5 lakh habit forming tablets, which are used by drug addicts as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said the probe began after an FIR was registered on November 26 last year at Killianwali police station under the NDPS Act, in which two brothers Manish Kumar and Sahil Kumar of Mandi Killianwali, were arrested along with 20 Etizolam tablets, 80 Pregabalin capsules and Rs 7.26 lakh drug money.

Advertisement

“The interrogation revealed links to their brother Krishan Kumar of Mandi Killianwali and another associate Vansh Kawatra, a medical store owner in Mandi Dabwali in Haryana, who were subsequently arrested on January 4. Another haul of 30,000 Tapentadol tablets was recovered the next day. With officers tracing the supply chain further, the trail led to a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Bathinda. During the raid, a huge quantity of raw material and evidence of unauthorised and illegal manufacturing of scheduled drugs used by addicts was recovered. The owner of the unit failed to produce any valid licence, explanation or documentation,” claimed the SSP.

He added, “The factory was sealed on the spot and 1,85,000 loose tablets, 42,350 Zentadol tablets and 1,22,400 Tanedol tablets, besides nearly 10 kg of suspected raw material used in their production, were seized".