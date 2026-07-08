Amid the ongoing rift within the Congress, former Muktsar MLA Karan Kaur Brar, daughter-in-law of former Punjab Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar, has launched a sharp attack on Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, alleging that he has only deepened divisions within the party.

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Notably, Muktsar is Raja Warring's hometown.

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Talking to The Tribune on Wednesday, Brar said, “The state Congress president is ultimately appointed by the party high command, but the current state president has only increased internal conflicts. I am concerned about the party's future, as the ongoing infighting can cost the Congress dearly in the upcoming elections.”

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Brar said that if she were in Raja Warring's position, she would have resigned, claiming that many senior party leaders no longer support him.

She also criticised some of Warring's remarks during the Tarn Taran by-election campaign, saying such statements should not have been made.

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Backing former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Brar said that if the Congress high command appoints Channi as the party's state president at the earliest, the party has the potential to return to power in Punjab.

She described Channi as more experienced, adding that the Congress won the recently held municipal elections in his constituency, unlike Warring, who lost in his own constituency.

Brar said she remains in regular contact with senior Congress leaders, including Channi, but claimed that Warring has never interacted with her.

“He actually wants to change his constituency to Muktsar. He should look after his constituency,” she said.

Brar said she is willing to contest the next Assembly election if the Congress gives her a ticket.

“I have learned from sources in Delhi that my name, along with that of Amrita (Raja Warring's wife), is being considered in internal surveys for the Muktsar seat,” she said.

Notably, Raja Warring and Karan Kaur Brar have not shared cordial relations for a long time. She did not campaign during the municipal elections or the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, alleging that Warring and his team fielded candidates on their own and did not even inform her about party meetings.

“I was not informed about any meeting or consulted during the selection of candidates in my constituency. Still, I appealed through a video for people to vote for the Congress. I am a Congress activist and will remain one forever,” she said.