Independent Bhushan Matti elected Mansa Municipal Council president after toss

In a closely contested election for the office-bearers of the Mansa Municipal Council, first-time Independent councillor Bhushan Kumar Matti was elected president after the result was decided by a toss.

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Matti and his rival, Independent councillor Arpit Singla, who was backed by the opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress, secured 14 votes each in the election held at Bachat Bhawan here.

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Prem Sagar of the BJP was elected senior vice-president, while Krishan Singh of the AAP was chosen as vice-president.

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The situation remained tense throughout the day, with Opposition leaders alleging that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might attempt to influence the outcome. However, the election concluded peacefully.

AAP MLA Dr Vijay Singla said that as both Bhushan Kumar Matti and Arpit Singla polled 14 votes each, the winner was decided through a toss, in which Matti emerged victorious.

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The 27-member Municipal Council witnessed a unique voting pattern.

Matti and Arpit Singla polled 14 votes each in the election. According to their respective camps, Matti had the backing of eight AAP councillors, three Independents, one Congress councillor and the local MLA, while Arpit was backed by six BJP councillors, five SAD councillors and two Congress councillors.