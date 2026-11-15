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Home / Bathinda / India-Pak border at Sadqi will shut earlier

India-Pak border at Sadqi will shut earlier

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Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:01 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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BSF soldiers lower the national flag during the retreat ceremony at Sadqi at the India-Pakistan border. File
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The timing of the daily retreat (flag-lowering) ceremony at the India-Pakistan international border at Sadqi in Fazilka district have been revised due to changing weather conditions.

According to Liladhar Sharma, president of the Border Area Development Front, the ceremony will commence at 4.30 pm instead of 5 pm from November 16. The revised schedule will also be followed at the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur and the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar.

Sharma appealed to visitors to carry their Aadhaar cards and reach the border by 4 pm for a hassle-free entry to witness the ceremony. Notably, a large number of people visit the Sadqi border every day to witness the ceremony where a joint parade is conducted by the BSF and Pakistan Rangers. The event feature an entertaining drill performed by soldiers of both forces.

Unique ceremony

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While the retreat ceremonies at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar and Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district are traditionally conducted at the zero line, the ceremony at Sadqi has a distinctive arrangement in which the BSF soldiers and Pakistan Rangers perform the ceremonial drill simultaneously, but on their respective sides of the international border.

At Sadqi, the drill does not necessarily involve contingents from both sides coming together at the zero line. The national flags are lowered in coordination from their respective sides.

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