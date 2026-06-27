Inter-state gang posing as police officials busted in Abohar; 4 arrested

The Abohar police have claimed to have busted an inter-state gang that allegedly impersonated police officials to cheat and rob innocent people after luring them with the promise of doubling their money.

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Four members of the gang have been arrested, while a total of seven persons, including a woman, have been booked in the case. The police have also recovered three police uniforms — one of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), one Punjab Police constable’s uniform and one Rajasthan Police constable’s uniform — besides handcuffs, belts and other articles allegedly used in the crime.

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Maninder Singh, SHO, City-1 police station, Abohar, said the accused have been identified as Bhupa Ram, Karnail Singh, Harprit Singh, Nimo, Rajveer and Fauji, all residents of the Abohar subdivision, and Bunty, a resident of Malout.

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According to the SHO, the gang followed a well-planned modus operandi. Bhupa Ram and Karnail Singh allegedly disguised themselves as saints and approached people with the promise of doubling their money.

After persuading the victims to hand over cash, Rajveer, Bunty and Fauji allegedly arrived at the spot dressed in Punjab and Rajasthan Police uniforms, posed as police personnel, conducted a fake raid and seized the money by threatening the victims with arrest.

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The SHO said the gang operated from the house of Nimo, who, along with Harprit Singh, allegedly identified and lured victims before taking them to the fake saints.

He said the alleged mastermind, Rajveer, along with three other accused, has been arrested.

The SHO added that the gang had recently cheated a woman from Rajasthan of Rs 6 lakh using the same modus operandi.