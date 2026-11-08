Jaito NGO pushes community-led approach to tackle stubble burning

As Punjab grapples with the annual scourge of stubble burning, Jaito-based NGO Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) is promoting a community-led ecological transition that combines crop residue management, soil regeneration and behavioural change.

Drawing on two decades of agro-ecological work, research into farmer behaviour and field-level interventions, the NGO is advocating a shift towards sustainable farming practices by addressing the structural challenges confronting farmers and making them active partners in environmental change.

Umendra Dutt, Executive Director of KVM, said every autumn, Punjab’s paddy fields become the centre of an environmental debate as stubble burning worsens air quality across North India. While traditional focus remains on penalties and machinery subsidies, he argues that lasting solutions require addressing the structural design of farming—including cropping patterns, soil health and groundwater dependence. Instead, they require a fundamental shift in the agricultural system, including cropping patterns, soil health and dependence on groundwater.

At the heart of KVM’s strategy is tackling what it calls the “20-Day Window Syndrome” — the narrow interval between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, during which farmers often resort to burning crop residue due to time and operational constraints.

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Through its Ecological Crop Residue Management (E-CRM) initiative, KVM is promoting practical alternatives, including the Shredder–Seeder–Spreader (3S) machine, Happy Seeders and zero-till drilling. These technologies help retain crop residue in the fields as protective soil mulch instead of treating it as agricultural waste.

The organisation’s behavioural studies, conducted in partnership with Swiss research institute Eawag using the RanasMosler framework, have found that farmers do not burn stubble simply because of a lack of awareness, rather practical uncertainties, operational costs and peer expectations play a significant role.

To address these challenges, KVM is implementing Project URJA across more than 120 villages in Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar and Moga districts. The initiative uses community engagement activities such as street plays (nukkad nataks), chetna yatras and field demonstration plots to encourage farmers to adopt sustainable crop residue management practices.

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The project is being undertaken under an initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), aimed at addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation and pollution.

KVM’s work also extends beyond crop residue management. On October 25, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi highlighted the organisation’s Nav-Trinjan programme during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. The initiative promotes naturally grown cotton and traditional, chemical-free textile production.

PM Modi appreciated how the program relies on traditional, indigenous cotton grown organically without chemical fertilizers or synthetic pesticides.

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Applauding the complete natural value chain—where cotton is hand-spun on charkhas and woven on traditional handlooms (khaddis) by rural women—the Prime Minister commended Nav-Trinjan for reviving Punjab’s heritage communal gatherings (trinjan), empowering rural women and establishing a sustainable, eco-friendly model for the nation.

“We cannot ask farmers to take the entire risk of an ecological transition that society urgently needs,” says Umendra Dutt. He emphasises that moving from managing agricultural waste to regenerating agricultural ecosystems requires empowering farmers as partners in long-term environmental change.