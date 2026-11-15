Jakhar blames Mann govt for lower paddy purchase targets in Fazilka

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday visited the Abohar grain market and interacted with farmers waiting for the procurement of their paddy crop. He listened to their grievances and accused the Bhagwant Mann-led state government of failing to make timely arrangements for the procurement of the entire crop.

Jakhar said the state government had failed to approach the Centre in time to seek an increase in the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) required to meet the higher procurement target. Instead, he alleged, the government had reduced the procurement targets for Abohar grain market and Fazilka district compared to last year.

He said Abohar grain market had received 79,963 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy last year, whereas the procurement target for the current season had been fixed at 67,200 MT. Similarly, against the procurement of 2,26,207 MT in Fazilka district last year, the target for the current season had been reduced to 1,76,960 MT, despite an increase in the area under paddy cultivation.

Notably, farmers in Fazilka and Abohar have been protesting against the suspension of procurement after the agencies reportedly achieved their allocated targets. According to estimates, nearly two lakh bags of paddy, each weighing 37.5 kg, are awaiting procurement in Abohar grain market, while thousands of bags remained unprocured in Fazilka.

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The farmers have alleged that, in the absence of government procurement, private traders were exploiting them by imposing arbitrary price and weight cuts on their produce.

He said farmers had been waiting in grain markets for several days, but the state’s Food and Supplies Minister, Agriculture Minister and Chief Minister had allegedly failed to take up the issue effectively with the Centre.

Jakhar further recalled that when farmers staged a protest in Chandigarh, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had personally given them a written assurance that decisions in their interest would be implemented.

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Jakhar urged the Mann government to ensure the procurement of the remaining paddy using state funds while simultaneously pursuing an increase in the procurement quota with the Centre.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar was also present on the occasion.

Amandeep Singh Kang, Secretary, Market Committee, had said a fresh proposal seeking permission to procure additional quantities of paddy had been sent to the authorities concerned. The remaining stocks would be purchased as soon as approval is received, he added.

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Later, some farmers also met Sunil Jakhar in the grain market and questioned him about what his party had done for farmers, who were facing hardships due to difficulties in paddy procurement. The farmers said Jakhar should have first visited those sitting on dharna to listen to their grievances. In response, Jakhar said he had come to resolve their issues. In the video which went viral in social media during the exchange, one of the farmers allegedly attempted to use foul language, which was objected to by others present there.