Jalalabad DSP named in FIR for 'framing' PSPCL engineer in false drug case

Jalalabad DSP Gursewak Singh has been named in an FIR for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in a fabricated drug case registered under the Arniwala police station in Fazilka district. The DSP is incommunicado.

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Confirming the development, Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the DSP was allegedly hand in glove with the accused who attempted to frame the JE in a false NDPS case.

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According to the FIR, JE Amit Kumar, a resident of Mandi Roranwali who is posted at the PSPCL office in Arniwala, stated that he was on his way from home to office on June 3 this year, when he stopped his car to fetch water from a cooler. During that time, three police personnel arrived and searched his vehicle. They allegedly claimed to have

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recovered a packet containing a white substance from the car. However, Amit Kumar denied any knowledge of the packet.

The police personnel then called DSP Gursewak Singh and other officers to verify the alleged recovery.

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The FIR further states that the JE was taken to the CIA Staff, Fazilka, where an inquiry was conducted. After the investigation, he was given a clean chit, with investigators concluding that no narcotics had been recovered from him.

In his complaint, Amit Kumar alleged that he later came to know that three persons — Sukhjinder Singh alias Shammi, Sagar and Rajan Kumar alias Nannu, all residents of his native village Mandi Roranwali — had

allegedly planted the packet in his vehicle to falsely implicate him in a drug case.

The three accused were booked on July 13 under Sections 212 (providing false information) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya

Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 58 of the NDPS Act.

The SSP said that during the investigation, DSP Gursewak Singh's alleged involvement in the conspiracy also came to light, following which he was nominated as an accused in the case.

"The accused allegedly tried to frame the JE in a false drug case to extort money from him. No one, including police officers involved in anti-social activities, will be spared," SSP Gagan Ajit Singh warned.