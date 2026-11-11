Jhota death stir poses challenge to AAP in 69-seat Malwa belt

The 27-day agitation that followed the killing of 42-year-old anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa has emerged as a major political challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Malwa region, giving the Opposition fresh ammunition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

With 69 of Punjab’s 117 Assembly constituencies falling in Malwa, the region is likely to remain central to the electoral battle.

Jhota’s last rites performed on November 8. It might mean that the Mansa agitation has ended, but it has brought the drug menace and police accountability into focus, with potential political implications for the AAP ahead of the Assembly elections.

Not to miss, the region has a history of emotive issues influencing political fortunes. The 2015 sacrilege incidents at Bargari and the subsequent police firing at Behbal Kalan, in which two protesters were killed, severely dented the SAD’s credibility among sections of its traditional support base. The controversy became a major political liability for the party in the 2017 Assembly elections, when the SAD-BJP alliance was reduced to 18 seats. The alliance failed to win a single seat in Faridkot and neighbouring Moga.

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The sudden death of Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu in a road accident just days before the February 2022 Punjab Assembly elections also generated an emotional wave in Malwa in the bypoll to the Sangrur parliamentary seat. Resultantly, Simranjit Singh Mann, the SAD (Amritsar) candidate, won the bypoll, defeating the AAP candidate.

The political importance of the agitation over Jhota’s death was underlined by Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mansa on October 20. Shah visited Jhota’s residence and met his father Bhim Singh accompanied by state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon. He accused the AAP government of failing to curb the drug menace, giving the BJP an opportunity to challenge the ruling party on one of its principal electoral promises.

For the AAP, Jhota’s killing has shifted the debate from arrests and drug seizures to the alleged availability of intoxicating medicines and narcotic substances on the ground level, as well as the safety of people confronting the drug trade.

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The agitation remained unresolved despite the suspension of two police officers and a drug inspector and the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The family’s demand for the transfer of Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary remained unfulfilled when Jhota was cremated on November 8.

The Congress, SAD, BJP and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders participated in different stages of the protest, turning it into an opportunity to question the government’s handling of the drug menace.

Congress leaders, including state president Pargat Singh, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal raised the issue. The presence of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders, including MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Tarsem Singh Khalsa and Iqbal Singh Jhundan at the cremation also reflected the political significance the agitation had acquired.

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The episode could have implications beyond Mansa, particularly in Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar, Barnala, Sangrur and Moga, where the drug issue has remained politically sensitive. Any sustained public anger over the alleged drug supply networks and police inaction could put the ruling party’s local leadership on the defensive.

The Mansa agitation is different in nature, but presents a similar political test for the ruling party. The question is whether public anger over an emotive incident, coupled with allegations of administrative and police failure, can translate into a wider electoral sentiment across Malwa.

Further, the death of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, allegedly due to a drug overdose, and the protests that followed have further widened the controversy. The two incidents have brought the drug menace, alleged supply networks and the administration’s response to affected families into the political spotlight.

The promised Rs 2-crore compensation, a job for Jhota’s wife and a proposed memorial in his name will also be closely watched. Any delay could provide the Opposition with another opportunity to question the government’s commitment.

For Opposition parties, the challenge will be to sustain the drug issue beyond the Mansa agitation and convert public anger into electoral support. For the AAP, which swept Malwa in 2022, the challenge will be to demonstrate that its anti-drug campaign is producing results on the ground.

AAP state spokesperson Neel Garg said the government would suffer politically only if it failed to deliver justice to the victim’s family. “In Jhota’s murder case, the police made arrests within 24 hours, and the demand for a CBI inquiry was also fulfilled. Politics should not be reduced to calculations. Justice has been delivered to the victim’s family. In a democracy, people are supreme,” he said.