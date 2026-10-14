Jhota killer’s medical store raided 10 times in 4 years; licence suspended thrice, yet illicit trade thrived

The killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead by chemist Ashwani Kumar in Mansa on Tuesday morning, has once again brought the spotlight on the pharmaceutical mafia flourishing in Punjab, with allegations of regulatory lapses, political patronage and unchecked illegal sales of habit-forming drugs.

According to Drug Inspector, Mansa, Naresh Kumar, Ashwani, who was facing a case under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, was recently acquitted.

Advertisement

He said the chemist’s premises had been raided nearly 10 times in the past four years, and his licence was suspended on three occasions.

Advertisement

“But the licence was not cancelled,” said police sources, adding that intoxicants were recovered from his shop on three occasions.

General Secretary of Punjab Chemists Association (PCA), GS Chawla, said such individuals were bringing disrepute to the entire pharmaceutical trade.

Advertisement

“This particular person was apprehended in 2023 and sent to jail for the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines. How was his licence not cancelled? How did he obtain an arms licence, and how was he able to continue his illegal drug trade? These are questions that need to be investigated,” he said.

Dr Chawla said the government was aware of the presence of two to three such “black sheep” in every city but had failed to take sufficiently stringent action against them.

“We have demanded stern action from the government. We have also issued an advisory to chemists across the state, asking them to maintain proper records and ensure that medicines are sold only against valid doctors’ prescriptions,” he said.

Former deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Niranjan Singh alleged that several such manufacturers, dealers and health institutions had enjoyed the patronage of successive governments, allowing illegal activities to continue with little accountability.

“It is a well-oiled network where everyone, from local police, health department officials and local leaders to the minister, enjoys a cut. We can stop smuggling of drugs entering our state, but precious little has been done to curb the illegal pilferage of drugs from manufacturing units, selling and consumption of drugs,” said Niranjan Singh.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Joint Commissioner, Drugs, Sanjeev Kumar did not share a report on departmental action against such individuals, while Zonal Licensing Authority Aman Verma said he had no details about the cases against Ashwani Kumar.

What the NCB report states

According to the latest report of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the state recorded the seizure of 8,95,508 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup in 2025, the highest quantity among states in the country.

Punjab’s share of heroin seizures was equally alarming. The state accounted for 2,086 kg of heroin seized in 2025, representing 58 per cent of the national seizure of 3,269 kg.

“The ready availability of cheap, legally manufactured drugs such as buprenorphine, tramadol and alprazolam through non-compliant pharmacies has made diverted pharmaceuticals an accessible substitute,” the report stated.