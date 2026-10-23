Jhota killing: Father, wife attend Mansa talks as Punjab panel submits written response to demands

The state government panel on Friday afternoon handed over a written response to the action committee during the third round of talks in Mansa, detailing the demands it had agreed to fulfil in connection with the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Jhota’s father Bhim Singh and wife Manpreet Kaur were present at the meeting.

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Apneet Riyait, Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, who is heading the state government panel, said the government had already handed over the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had initiated its investigation.

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She said the government had agreed to conduct the post-mortem examination through a panel of senior doctors from the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The government would also install a statue of Parvinder Singh Jhota in a government park or stadium in Mansa. Besides, security cover was being provided to the bereaved family, she said.

Riyait said four medical stores had been sealed by the Health Department, while three drug licences had been cancelled and one suspended in Mansa since the incident. An SHO, a DSP and a Drug Inspector had also been suspended, and the suspension orders would be provided to the committee soon, she said.

The proposed trauma centre in Mansa district would be named after Jhota. The state government would also recommend to the CBI that the case be tried expeditiously, she said.

The four persons injured in the firing incident were being treated at the state government’s expenses. They would also be given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each, she added.

Riyait said that in response to the family’s demand to regulate the sale of pregabalin capsules, the drug had been included in the relevant drug schedule and its sale would not be permitted without a prescription from November 26. The police had also been directed to take action regarding the cancellation of FIRs registered over the tearing down of hoardings during the protest, she said.

“The meeting remained positive. We have given the committee a written response detailing the demands that have been fulfilled. They will now discuss it in their meeting. We have asked them to hold another meeting whenever they want,” she said.

Replying to a query, she said that post-mortem was an important part of the investigation, and the CBI was investigating the matter, assured the post-mortem would be done with the consent of the family.

A committee member said its members would discuss the government’s response and communicate their decision later.

The action committee had earlier submitted a 14-point charter of demands to the state government panel following Jhota’s killing, which triggered protests in Mansa and other parts of Punjab over the drug menace and the demand for justice.

The committee’s key demands still pending include the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP, dismissal of some officers.

Jhota was shot at a chemist shop in Mansa town on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests and demands for action against those responsible.