Jhota killing: Mansa traders, commuters get partial relief as 1 lane of road opens; demands remain

Two weeks after the ongoing protest over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, protesters on Tuesday opened one lane of the Barnala-Sirsa Road in Mansa to traffic, providing partial relief to commuters and businesses affected by the blockade.

The decision followed a meeting between the local Beopar Mandal and the protest action committee. The meeting was convened after shopkeepers raised concerns over the disruption caused by the blockade near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence, particularly during the festive season. Traders had first held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the impact on traffic movement and sales.

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Following Monday’s meeting with the protest action committee, one lane of the road near Tinkoni was cleared for traffic. A link road connecting the town was also opened to traffic.

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However, the protest continues, with demonstrators standing firm on their demands, including the resignations of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP).

Sub-Inspector Yadvinder Singh, district in-charge, Mansa traffic police, said, the road has been opened partially after the traders held a meeting with the protest action committee.

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Bhim Singh, father of the slain activist, had reiterated on Monday that the protesters would not withdraw their demands. He said his position remained unchanged and that he would not back down under any circumstances. "I claim that the drugs are still available. The delivery is available near the Mansa SSP's residence too. The prices of drugs have, however, doubled after Parvinder's murder," said Bhim Singh on Tuesday.

Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests.

The body remains in the mortuary of the local Civil Hospital, with the post-mortem examination pending. Four persons, including the main accused, Ashwani, a chemist, have been arrested so far and are currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI team has been conducting raids at various locations in the town.