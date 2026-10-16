DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Jhota murder accused Ashwani is not a good person, I was aware: AAP’s Mansa MLA Vijay Singla

Jhota murder accused Ashwani is not a good person, I was aware: AAP’s Mansa MLA Vijay Singla

The MLA denies meeting him, he also denies Parvinder Jhota's allegation of Ashwani's link with state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:02 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mansa MLA Vijay Singla. File photo 
Advertisement

“He (Ashwani) is not a good person; I was aware of that,” said AAP Mansa MLA Vijay Singla while reacting to the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. He asserted that he had never spoken to the accused over the phone. Notably, Ashwani, a chemist, is accused of opening fire and killing Jhota at his shop by opening fire on Tuesday morning.

 Terming the incident painful, Singla said Ashwani should be punished for the crime and appealed to people not to fight among themselves over the issue.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Singla said, “He (Ashwani) never came to us, and we never entertained him. I challenge anyone to show if I had a meeting or conversation with him in the past five years.”

Advertisement

 The protesters have been alleging for the past few days that Ashwani enjoyed the MLA’s patronage.

 Further, responding to allegations linking Ashwani to Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Singla said Cheema also had no connection with the accused. He claimed that Cheema might not even know Ashwani.

Advertisement

 However, Bhim Singh, father of Parvinder Singh Jhota, has been repeatedly alleging, “Ashwani is a close relative of Harpal Cheema.”

 Singla said protesters were making unusual statements by dragging political leaders into the matter and stressed that the focus should remain on ensuring justice for Jhota.

 He reiterated that those responsible for the activist’s murder must be punished.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts