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Home / Bathinda / Jhota murder: Action committee reconsiders decision to bar family from meeting Amit Shah

Jhota murder: Action committee reconsiders decision to bar family from meeting Amit Shah

Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father alleges committee is not consulting him, says some people are working for their own benefit

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:51 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa. File Photo
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The action committee spearheading the agitation seeking justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota is reconsidering its decision to discourage even the bereaved family from meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mansa on Tuesday.

A committee member said on Monday that the decision was being reviewed and the family could meet Shah if it wished to do so.

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“Shah is not coming to the protest site or addressing the protesters from the stage. That is what we have boycotted. If the family wants to meet him, it can, but the formal decision will be taken by the committee soon,” the member said.

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The committee would share details of its decision soon, the member added.

The development comes a day after the committee announced a boycott of Shah’s visit and said it would not allow him to share the stage at the protest site, accusing the BJP of trying to exploit public anger over Jhota’s killing. “We will also request Jhota’s family not to meet Shah,” said the committee members on Sunday night.

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Meanwhile, in a video purportedly recorded two days ago, Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, claimed that the committee was not consulting him on its decisions and that some people around him were misleading him.

“Some people have come here for their own benefit. The things were good for the first four days of the protest... Don’t make me a fool; speak directly to me,” he said in the video.

Earlier, Bhim had expressed hope on several occasions that Shah would deliver justice to his son.

Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests and demands for action against those responsible.

Four accused, including chemist Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, his cousin Parveen Garg and an employee, Laddi, have been arrested. The police have also recovered the pistol allegedly used in the murder.

3 women IAS officers to meet action committee

Three women IAS officers, including two who have reportedly arrived from Chandigarh and Mansa Deputy Commissioner, will meet the action committee on Monday. The meeting is aimed at persuading the committee to convince Jhota’s family to allow the cremation of his body, which is lying in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

A parallel protest is under way at the hospital to prevent the administration or the police from conducting the cremation forcibly.

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