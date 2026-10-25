Jhota murder: Brooms, effigies of CM Mann, Kejriwal burnt as protest enters Day 13

Acting on the call given by the action committee leading the agitation over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on October 13, protesters across Punjab have started burning brooms and effigies of the state government and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The committee had called for a statewide protest on Sunday, asking people to burn ‘jhaadu’ (broom), the AAP’s electoral symbol, in villages and towns between 12 noon and 7 pm. It has also appealed to people to gather at the main protest site near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Mansa at 2 pm.

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Several photos and videos showing the burning of brooms and effigies have surfaced on social media.

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The committee has appealed to people to maintain peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands during the protests.

Meanwhile, the agitation in Mansa entered its 13th day on Sunday, with two protests continuing in the town since Jhota’s death. His body remains in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, as the family and the action committee have refused to allow the post-mortem until their demands are met.

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The deadlock continues despite three rounds of talks with the state government panel. The protesters are pressing for the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP, and the dismissal of officials concerned over the alleged failure to check the drug menace. The bereaved family has also demanded action against Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary.

As of now, four persons, including the main accused Ashwani, a chemist, have been arrested, who are currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).