Jhota murder case: Action committee to hand over ‘lahnat pattars’ with 9 demands to Punjab AAP leaders today

The action committee spearheading the agitation seeking justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has called upon protesters to hand over ‘lahnat pattar (letter of shame) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and ministers between noon and 3 pm on Monday, holding them accountable for their alleged silence over the murder.

The committee has appealed to protesters not to confront the ruling party leaders and simply hand over a copy of the letter. They can also paste it outside the leaders’ residences or offices as a poster or put it up on a hoarding.

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Issued in the name of the 'Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota Insaaf Morcha', the letter lists nine demands and questions the silence of AAP legislators following the killing. It alleges a nexus between drug smugglers, the police and political representatives, claiming that the illegal trade continues to destroy families across Punjab. These allegations have been made by the committee.

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Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on October 13 after a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests and demands for action against those responsible.

The nine demands include the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds and that of the Punjab DGP; a post-mortem examination of Jhota’s body by a panel of senior doctors from PGIMER in Chandigarh, with the family’s consent; a CBI probe into the murder and the alleged nexus between drug smugglers, the police and political representatives; and the installation of a statue of Jhota at the shop where he was shot dead.

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The committee has also demanded the dismissal of Mansa’s two SHOs, the DSP and the Drug Inspector; the establishment of a trauma centre in Jhota’s name at Khiala Kalan village; a fast-track trial of the accused and exemplary punishment; and treatment of those four persons injured in the firing at a leading medical institution at government expense, along with immediate compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each of them.

The letter asks AAP legislators to publicly clarify whether they stand with Jhota’s family and people affected by drugs or with those allegedly involved in the drug trade and their protectors. It warns that the agitation will intensify if the party's MLAs and ministers still remain silent and the demands are not met.

The letter also states that three years ago, Jhota had caught the same shopkeeper with “drug capsules”. However, it alleges, the shopkeeper subsequently obtained an arms license, while Jhota had to spend three months in jail in what the letter describes as a “false” case. The committee also claims that the government initially tried to divert attention from the matter by calling it as a case of “mutual enmity”.

Meanwhile, various opposition parties, farmer unions and other organisations have extended support to the ongoing agitation, increasing pressure on the state government to respond to the committee’s demands.

Police have arrested four accused, including chemist Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, his cousin Parveen Garg and an employee, Laddi. All four are currently in police remand, the police said. The pistol used in the murder has also been recovered.

Several key politicians from opposition parties have visited Mansa and met Jhota's family. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the area on Tuesday.