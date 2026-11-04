Jhota murder case: After 22-day standoff, family agrees to post-mortem, cremation

After 22 days of protests, political interventions and a prolonged standoff with the state government, the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Wednesday agreed to his post-mortem and cremation, paving the way for an end to the agitation that had gripped Mansa since October 13.

The breakthrough came after a four-hour meeting between the family, the action committee and a high-level government delegation comprising Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khuddian at Bachat Bhawan in Mansa. The state government agreed to provide Rs 2 crore in compensation and a government job to Jhota’s wife, besides accepting several other demands.

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Following the agreement, the action committee called off its proposed gherao of the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur on Thursday. However, it made the release of arrested protesters, including Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjit Sheron in an attempt to murder case, and the withdrawal of cases registered against protesters a precondition for the post-mortem and cremation. The ongoing protest would be called off after their release, committee members said.

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Addressing mediapersons, Sandhwan said the family had agreed to the post-mortem and cremation on or before November 6. He added that the CBI was making arrangements for the post-mortem examination by a team of senior doctors from the PGI, Chandigarh. He said the state government had already recommended a CBI probe into the murder and the agency was investigating the case.

Sandhwan said the government had also agreed to install a memorial statue of Jhota on government land and name the proposed trauma centre at Khiala Kalan village after him. The approval process for the trauma centre project would begin within a week.

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He said the SHO, DSP and drug inspector concerned had already been suspended, while a high-level inquiry against them would begin on Thursday. A separate probe into the properties of those allegedly involved in drug trafficking would also be conducted, with strict action, including dismissal from service wherever required.

The government also assured action against drug-manufacturing units found to be involved in trafficking. Sandhwan said the licences of three chemists had been cancelled, one suspended and four shops sealed in Mansa district following Jhota’s murder.

Sandhwan said free medical treatment was already being provided to those injured in the incident, and they would also receive Rs 5 lakh each as compensation.

The government also assured Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a job at the DC office for the wife of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village, who died on October 27 under circumstances allegedly linked to drug abuse.

The process to provide Rs 20 lakh in compensation to a youth who died of electrocution in Ludhiana while pulling down a hoarding during the Punjab bandh was also under way, Sandhwan said.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, thanked the people who had supported the family during the agitation.