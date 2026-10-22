Jhota murder case: Jathedar distributes cheques to injured in Mansa; state-wide Ardas soon

Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh Dhanaula on Thursday distributed cheques to those injured in the attack in which anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, 42, was killed on October 13. He also said a date for an Ardas (prayer) in Jhota’s memory would be announced soon, with the prayer to be held at all gurdwaras across Punjab.

“The Ardas will be performed at all gurdwaras across the state,” he said.

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During his visit to Mansa on October 17, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the four injured — Rs 2.5 lakh towards medical expenses and Rs 2.5 lakh as financial assistance.

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Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Giani Tek Singh said Jhota’s killing had dealt a severe blow to the Sikh community. He said Jhota and his family had made a significant sacrifice for the Panth and praised the family for remaining steadfast despite the tragedy.

He appealed to those participating in the struggle to rise above party politics and unite for the cause, describing it as a Panthic issue rather than the concern of an individual or a single family.

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“The sacrifice must not go in vain,” he said, stressing that those responsible for the killing must be punished. He warned that the Sikh community would continue to raise its voice until justice was delivered.

Earlier, Dhami had announced that Jhota’s portrait would be installed at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar as a tribute. On October 16, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had verbally conferred the title of Quami Shaheed (martyr of the community) on Jhota during his visit to Mansa.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, said on Thursday that the state government would also provide financial assistance to the injured to meet expenses incurred after the incident.

On October 20, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur handed over cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 90,000 to the family members of two of the injured through the District Red Cross Society. She assured the families that the state government was providing free treatment to all four injured.

Jhota’s killing has triggered protests in Mansa, with supporters demanding justice and action against those responsible.