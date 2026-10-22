Jhota murder: Family refuses post-mortem till demands met as protest enters Day 10

Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s wife Manpreet Kaur said on Thursday evening that following a meeting with the action committee, a consensus had been reached that the family would not consent to the postmortem examination until all demands were met.

“We stand by the demands. We will continue our struggle till then,” she said, accompanied by her father-in-law Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman.

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Earlier in the day, Bhim Singh said the Sikh Panth had advised the family to get their demands accepted first and only then consent to the postmortem examination.

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The protest seeking justice for Jhota’s killing entered its 10th day on Thursday. Two protests are underway — one at Tinkoni, near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence, and the other at Civil Hospital, where Jhota’s body is lying in the mortuary as the post-mortem awaits the family’s consent.

Bhim said the family did not want the body to remain in the hospital mortuary but insisted that their demands be met first. He urged the government, the Opposition and other organisations to intervene independently in the matter.

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He said any decision would be communicated to the protesters through the action committee and taken only with the approval of the entire ‘sangat’. “Either I or Manpreet Kaur will address the protesters once a decision is taken,” he said.

Bhim described the agitation as a people’s movement in Punjab to safeguard the future of the next generation. He reiterated that the family would cooperate with the CBI investigation.

The family’s key demands include the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab DGP; a postmortem examination by a panel of senior doctors from PGIMER, Chandigarh; and a CBI probe into the murder and the alleged nexus between drug smugglers, police personnel and political representatives (which has already started).

Other demands include the installation of a statue of Jhota at the shop where he was shot dead; the dismissal of Mansa’s two SHOs, the DSP and Drug Inspector; and the establishment of a trauma centre in Jhota’s name at Khiala Kalan village. Notably, the DSP, Drug Inspector and an SHO have also been suspended.

The family has also demanded that the accused be tried in a fast-track court and given exemplary punishment, that the four persons injured in the firing incident receive treatment at a leading medical institution at government expense, and that each injured person be paid immediate compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

Notably, the third round of talks between the state government panel, the bereaved family and the action committee was scheduled for Thursday morning but could not take place till evening. Sources said the family and the committee had refused to attend the meeting, as the previous two rounds of talks had remained inconclusive, with the last meeting held on Wednesday evening.

All four accused sent to judicial custody

All four accused — chemist Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, cousin Parveen Garg and employee Laddi — who were in police custody, were produced before a court via video conferencing and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. The Mansa police reportedly informed the court that as CBI had taken over the murder investigation, they no longer required the accused for further questioning. CBI may now approach the competent court for the necessary orders to obtain custody of the accused.