DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Parvinder Jhota murder: First arrest made, Bathinda police say old enmity behind killing

Parvinder Jhota murder: First arrest made, Bathinda police say old enmity behind killing

Bathinda Range DIG says the person who allegedly helped main accused Ashwani flee after the shooting has been arrested

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 03:46 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh (left) says it appears the main accused, Ashwani (right), shot Parvinder Singh Jhota (inset pic) with a licensed weapon.
Advertisement

The police have made the first arrest in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, with Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh saying the killing was the result of an old personal enmity.

"The police have arrested the person who allegedly helped main accused Ashwani flee after the murder," the DIG said.

Advertisement

The DIG said the police received information about the incident around 10.30 am on Tuesday. "It appears a licensed weapon was used in the murder," he added.

Advertisement

According to the DIG, the accused fled the spot after the shooting, following which the police formed several teams to track them down. The family members of the accused were also detained as part of the investigation.

He added that the deceased and the accused had an old rivalry. The personal enmity between them had also come to light during an incident in 2023, he said.

Advertisement

The police, however, did not reveal the name of the arrested accused.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts