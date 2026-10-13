Parvinder Jhota murder: First arrest made, Bathinda police say old enmity behind killing

The police have made the first arrest in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, with Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh saying the killing was the result of an old personal enmity.

"The police have arrested the person who allegedly helped main accused Ashwani flee after the murder," the DIG said.

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The DIG said the police received information about the incident around 10.30 am on Tuesday. "It appears a licensed weapon was used in the murder," he added.

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According to the DIG, the accused fled the spot after the shooting, following which the police formed several teams to track them down. The family members of the accused were also detained as part of the investigation.

He added that the deceased and the accused had an old rivalry. The personal enmity between them had also come to light during an incident in 2023, he said.

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The police, however, did not reveal the name of the arrested accused.