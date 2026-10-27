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Home / Bathinda / Jhota's father joins Mansa protest after man dies of suspected drug overdose

Jhota's father joins Mansa protest after man dies of suspected drug overdose

The family refused to allow a postmortem until action was taken against those allegedly involved in drug peddling

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 02:54 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Cops try to defuse situation at Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district on Tuesday. Courtesy: Social media
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Amid protests over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, a 35-year-old man, Daljit Singh, died of suspected drug overdose at Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district on Tuesday, following which his kith and kin placed his body on the Mansa-Sirsa road and started a protest.

The family refused to allow a postmortem until action was taken against those allegedly involved in drug peddling.

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Jhota’s father Bhim Singh, along with others, also reached the village to support the family.

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A large number of police personnel too reached the protest site and initiated efforts to resolve the matter.

A senior police officer said the cause of death had not yet been confirmed and it was too early to conclude that the youth had died of a drug overdose.

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