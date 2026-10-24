A day after the third round of talks with the state government ended inconclusively, the father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Saturday demanded the transfer of Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary, refusing to attend further meetings in the officer’s presence as the deadlock over his son’s post-mortem and cremation continued.

The action committee and Jhota’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, had on Friday remained firm on their key demands, including the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, despite the government giving a written response agreeing to fulfil several other demands.

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In a recorded video on Saturday, Bhim Singh alleged that the family was being treated disrespectfully during meetings with the administration.

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“The officer at whose behest my son was murdered sits in front of us during these meetings. This hurts us. When the SSP is present at the meeting, my daughter-in-law and I will not attend the meeting with the state government panel,” he said, alleging that the police had failed to act promptly when his son was shot dead.

He also questioned the recent suspension of some officials and demanded that copies of the suspension orders be provided to the family. He alleged that the action taken so far was inadequate and demanded a thorough inquiry into the role of the officers concerned.

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“Let me make it clear why we are demanding the resignation of the CM and the DGP. Jhota was murdered at the behest of the CM, fearing that he would damage their prospects in the upcoming elections,” Bhim Singh alleged.

During Friday’s third round of talks, the government panel handed over a written response detailing the demands it had agreed to fulfil. These included a CBI probe into the murder, which has already begun; a post-mortem examination by a panel of senior PGIMER doctors; security for the family; a statue of Jhota in Mansa; and action against drug stores found violating the norms.

However, the family and the action committee refused to allow the post-mortem until their principal demands — the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP — were met.

Jhota was allegedly shot at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of intoxicating medicines. His body remains at the Civil Hospital mortuary.

Four accused — Ashwani, his wife Neelam Rani, cousin Parveen Garg and an employee, Laddi — have been arrested. The pistol allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered. The accused are currently in the custody of the CBI.