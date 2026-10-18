Jhota's killing: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon wears black turban in protest against AAP govt
Dhillon says he will continue wearing it until those responsible are brought to justice
Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday donned a black turban in protest against the AAP government over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, saying he would continue to raise the issue until those responsible were brought to justice.
In a video post on X, Dhillon said the murder of Jhota was not just the loss of one young man but a blow to Punjab’s law and order system.
“To deliver justice to Parvinder Singh Jhota, starting today, I myself have donned a black turban and launched a struggle against the useless ‘AAP’ government. This black turban is not just cloth; it is a symbol of outrage against the government’s failure,” he said.
Dhillon said the Bharatiya Janata Party stands with the aggrieved family and will continue its protest until those responsible were brought to justice.
The BJP leader, who visited Mansa on Saturday, appealed to people to stand with it in protest against the AAP government by wearing black turbans and dupattas and carrying black flags.
Four accused, including the main accused, chemist Ashwani, his wife Neelam Rani, his cousin Parveen Garg and an employee, Laddi, have been arrested in the case.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜਵਾਨੀ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਜੰਗ ਲੜਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਵੀਰ ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਦਾ ਘਾਣ ਹੈ।
ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਨੂੰ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਦਿਵਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਖ਼ੁਦ ਕਾਲੀ ਪੱਗ ਸਜਾ ਕੇ ਨਿਕੰਮੀ 'ਆਪ' ਸਰਕਾਰ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਦਾ ਆਗਾਜ਼ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕਾਲੀ ਪੱਗ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਕੱਪੜਾ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਨਾਕਾਮੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਰੋਸ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਹੈ
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪੀੜਤ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਟਾਨ ਵਾਂਗ ਖੜ੍ਹੀ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ, ਸਾਡਾ ਇਹ ਸ਼ਾਂਤਮਈ ਰੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ।
#JusticeForParminderJhota #BlackTurbanProtest #DrugFreePunjab #BJPPunjab
@narendramodi @AmitShah @NitinNabin @blsanthosh @DrSatishPoonia @BJP4India
— Kewal Singh Dhillon (@KewalDhillonPB) October 18, 2026