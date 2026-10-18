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Home / Bathinda / Jhota's killing: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon wears black turban in protest against AAP govt

Jhota's killing: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon wears black turban in protest against AAP govt

Dhillon says he will continue wearing it until those responsible are brought to justice

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 04:45 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon in a video message appeals to people to wear black turbans in protest over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Video grab via X@KewalDhillonPB
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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday donned a black turban in protest against the AAP government over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, saying he would continue to raise the issue until those responsible were brought to justice.

In a video post on X, Dhillon said the murder of Jhota was not just the loss of one young man but a blow to Punjab’s law and order system.

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“To deliver justice to Parvinder Singh Jhota, starting today, I myself have donned a black turban and launched a struggle against the useless ‘AAP’ government. This black turban is not just cloth; it is a symbol of outrage against the government’s failure,” he said.

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Dhillon said the Bharatiya Janata Party stands with the aggrieved family and will continue its protest until those responsible were brought to justice.

The BJP leader, who visited Mansa on Saturday, appealed to people to stand with it in protest against the AAP government by wearing black turbans and dupattas and carrying black flags.

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Four accused, including the main accused, chemist Ashwani, his wife Neelam Rani, his cousin Parveen Garg and an employee, Laddi, have been arrested in the case.

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