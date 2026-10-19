Jhota’s wife thanks supporters, urges restraint in interpreting family’s words

Manpreet Kaur, wife of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, on Monday made her first statement before the media, appealing to people to understand the family’s position and not misinterpret their words or statements.

With folded hands, Manpreet, sitting at her residence here, said the family was not accustomed to public speaking and that anything said in the heat of the moment should not be taken as its actual intention.

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“We are not experts in delivering speeches. If something comes out of our mouth, that does not mean it is what we actually intend to say,” she said, urging people not to interpret their statements as being directed against anyone. Referring to a video clip, she said the family’s statements could be misunderstood when taken out of context.

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Manpreet, a school teacher, also expressed gratitude to all those who had stood by the family following Jhota’s killing, acknowledging the support extended to them during this difficult time.

Jhota, a prominent anti-drug activist from Mansa, was shot dead at a chemist shop on October 13 during a confrontation over the alleged sale of drugs. His killing triggered widespread outrage and protests, with supporters demanding justice for the family.

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A former boxer, Jhota had gained prominence through his campaign against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of habit-forming substances. His death has renewed concerns over the challenges faced by those campaigning against the drug menace in the state.