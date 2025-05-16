DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Bathinda / 'Jugaad' vehicles continue to ply, defying traffic rules in Muktsar

'Jugaad' vehicles continue to ply, defying traffic rules in Muktsar

Despite the safety risks, these ‘jugaad’ vehicles, often overloaded, have become part of daily life
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:37 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A makeshift three-wheeler on Lambi Road in Gidderbaha town in Muktsar district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Giving two hoots to traffic rules, old makeshift vehicles called ‘ghadukas’ or ‘peter rehdas’ and ‘bhoonds’ continue to operate in Muktsar district.

Advertisement

Even though these vehicles are not permitted, they remain in use due to poor public transport in many areas. The village residents depend on them for both travel and transport.

While ‘ghadukas’ are used to carry heavy goods like cement and construction materials, ‘bhoonds’, which are extended three-wheelers, are used to ferry passengers in rural areas.

Advertisement

Despite the safety risks, these ‘jugaad’ vehicles, often overloaded, have become part of daily life.

Harjeet Kaur, a resident of Attari village, who travels back home from Muktsar town every evening in a ‘bhoond’, as it is the only option available late in the day, said, “Who wants to risk their life, but people like me don’t have any other option.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Transport Department officials claimed that they were taking action. “We are dealing strictly with violators,” said one officer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper