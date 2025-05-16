'Jugaad' vehicles continue to ply, defying traffic rules in Muktsar

Giving two hoots to traffic rules, old makeshift vehicles called ‘ghadukas’ or ‘peter rehdas’ and ‘bhoonds’ continue to operate in Muktsar district.

Advertisement

Even though these vehicles are not permitted, they remain in use due to poor public transport in many areas. The village residents depend on them for both travel and transport.

While ‘ghadukas’ are used to carry heavy goods like cement and construction materials, ‘bhoonds’, which are extended three-wheelers, are used to ferry passengers in rural areas.

Advertisement

Despite the safety risks, these ‘jugaad’ vehicles, often overloaded, have become part of daily life.

Harjeet Kaur, a resident of Attari village, who travels back home from Muktsar town every evening in a ‘bhoond’, as it is the only option available late in the day, said, “Who wants to risk their life, but people like me don’t have any other option.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Transport Department officials claimed that they were taking action. “We are dealing strictly with violators,” said one officer.