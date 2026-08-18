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Home / Bathinda / Kabaddi player beaten to death in Mansa, panchayat poll rivalry suspected

Kabaddi player beaten to death in Mansa, panchayat poll rivalry suspected

Nangal Kalan sarpanch among 11 booked; victim’s family refuses last rites until all accused are arrested

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:16 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The deceased Amandeep Sharma. File
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A young kabaddi player was allegedly murdered with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods at Nangal Kalan village in Mansa district, reportedly over a dispute linked to the recent panchayat elections.

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The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Sharma, alias Mangu, a labourer who also participated in kabaddi tournaments.

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The Mansa Sadar police have registered a case against 11 persons, including Nangal Kalan village sarpanch Resham Singh, alias Jinda. No arrests have been made so far.

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The incident took place on Monday morning when Amandeep was travelling from Mansa to his village. According to the complaint filed with the police, a group of armed men allegedly arrived in cars, surrounded him and assaulted him with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.

Amandeep was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, Mansa, and was later referred to another hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Before his death, Amandeep reportedly told the police that he had an argument with some persons during the panchayat election period and alleged that the attack was carried out due to the ensuing enmity.

Amandeep’s cousin, Krishan Sharma, said the family would not perform the last rites until all the accused were arrested.

A senior police officer said a case had been registered against the village sarpanch and other suspects and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

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