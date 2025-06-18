Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder: Suspects sent to 14-day judicial custody

A local court today sent both suspects, Nimaratjeet Singh and Jaspreet Singh, arrested on June 13 for allegedly killing social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, to 14-day judicial custody. Their five-day police remand ended today.

Advertisement

The police have claimed that the two, along with alleged mastermind Amritpal Singh Mehron, were involved in Kanchan’s murder. Her body was recovered from a car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway on the night of June 11.

Advocate Harpal Singh Khara, counsel for Nimaratjeet and Jaspreet, said, “There is no recovery pending in this case. The deceased’s phone has already been recovered by the police. No weapon was used in the crime, and the ‘kamarkass’ (waistband) allegedly used to commit the murder has been burnt.”

Advertisement

He further claimed that the police might have already arrested Amritpal Singh Mehron and were now concocting false stories. He also said the video showing Amritpal claiming responsibility for the murder could have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

As per the police theory, the murder was a result of ‘moral policing’, and the investigation is still underway.

Advertisement

Notably, Ranjit Singh of Sohal village in Tarn Taran district and an unidentified person have also been named in the FIR and are currently on the run. Additionally, a lookout circular has been issued against Ranjit Singh and Amritpal Singh Mehron.

The police have claimed that Mehron had already left for the UAE even before the lookout circular was issued on June 14. Further, a court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Amritpal.