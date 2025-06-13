DT
Home / Bathinda / Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder: Bathinda police arrest 2 'nihangs'

Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder: Bathinda police arrest 2 'nihangs'

Kanchan had left Ludhiana on Monday after informing her family that she was going to attend a promotional event in Bathinda
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:52 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead in a car parked near Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan on Wednesday night.
Nearly 36 hours after social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway, the police have solved the blind murder case by arresting two 'nihangs'.

A senior police officer has confirmed the development.

Notably, Kanchan had left Ludhiana on Monday after informing her family that she was going to attend a promotional event in Bathinda.

The body of Kanchan, a resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana, was found on the rear seat of her car on Wednesday night after locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the vehicle.

She was cremated in Bathinda after a post-mortem on Thursday as the family was unable to take the body to Ludhiana in such a mutilated condition.

The deceased had reportedly received threats for posting "explicit" content on social media. In October last year, terrorist Arsh Dalla had also reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop posting inappropriate videos. She had 2.36 lakh followers on YouTube, 3.84 lakh on Instagram and 1.74 lakh on Facebook.

