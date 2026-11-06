Kangana defamation case adjourned to November 10

The testimony of 83-year-old farmer Mahinder Kaur, who is the complainant in the defamation case against Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut, remained incomplete on Thursday. The court adjourned the matter to November 10 following the death of a young lawyer.

During the previous hearing on October 27, the defence had sought to confront Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village, with a purported video of an interview in which she had allegedly used objectionable language against Kangana.

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Kangana’s counsel informed that an application would be filed on the next date of hearing, seeking permission to play the video and confront the complainant with her earlier statement.

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The case relates to a 2020 tweet in which Kangana had allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a participant in the Shaheen Bagh protests, and further alleged that such women were “available for Rs 100” to participate in protests. Mahinder Kaur had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kangana in January 2021. A local court had granted bail to Kangana in this case on October 27 last year.